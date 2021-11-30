Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $16,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 217,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,829. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $187.80 million, a PE ratio of -752.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Usio by 53.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Usio by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

