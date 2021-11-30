Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.15 on January 13th

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MBH opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £120.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.49.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.