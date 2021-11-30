Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $336.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.