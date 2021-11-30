MidasProtocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,724.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $173,891.65 and approximately $88,724.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.