Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) versus Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Critical Comparison

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliant Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and Reliant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reliant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.01%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Reliant Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Reliant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 1.72 $22.54 million $2.91 8.22 Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 3.68 $31.41 million $3.03 11.14

Reliant Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 22.05% 10.98% 1.02% Reliant Bancorp 29.30% 15.37% 1.71%

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment comprises operating results of the parent company, captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

