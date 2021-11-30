MileVerse (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $69.59 million and $23.19 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00093920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.79 or 0.08019926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,644.23 or 1.00374132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021875 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse's total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. MileVerse's official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse's official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse's official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

