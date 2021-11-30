Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.69% of Akouos worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 56.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $271.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

