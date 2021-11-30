Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 716.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.