Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,949 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cimpress as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $77.61 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

