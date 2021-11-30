Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

