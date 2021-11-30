Millennium Management LLC Sells 84,437 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 64.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

