Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cavco Industries worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $304.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $315.86.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

