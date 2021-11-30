MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $57,749.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

