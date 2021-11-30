Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

