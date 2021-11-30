Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements Buys 750 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Ian Clements purchased 700 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

