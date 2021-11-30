Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems makes up 2.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Mitek Systems worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,313. The company has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

