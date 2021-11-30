Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. 77,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

