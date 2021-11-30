Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

