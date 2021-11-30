Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $166,729,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,828,000 after purchasing an additional 497,232 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. 6,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,404. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

