Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

