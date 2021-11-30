Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

