Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $514,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lantheus by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 80,811 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

