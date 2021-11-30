Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

