Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.