monday.com Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.09.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $365.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.31. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

