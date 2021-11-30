MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $6,764.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00208830 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 239,621,068 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.