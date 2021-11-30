Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 68.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00235393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

