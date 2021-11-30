MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MonotaRO stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.18. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.84.
MonotaRO Company Profile
