More Coin Price Tops $0.0497 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. More Coin has a market cap of $99,357.78 and approximately $171.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

