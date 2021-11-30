Morgan Stanley Buys 185,637 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

KRG stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.