Morgan Stanley Buys 41,683 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDF opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

