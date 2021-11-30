Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $23,238,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 507.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,150,000.

Shares of RYF stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.