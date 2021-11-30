Morgan Stanley Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after buying an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 293.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 2,993,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

