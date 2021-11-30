Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

