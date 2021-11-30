Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 148,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,001. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.