Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,933 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

NXRT opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

