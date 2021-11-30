Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOCL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of SOCL opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02.

