Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $60.77 on Monday. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

