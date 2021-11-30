Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Cap of $23.65 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $254,701.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs' total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs' official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

