MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of MP stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

