MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MPZZF stock remained flat at $$2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Separately, DNB Markets raised MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

