MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

