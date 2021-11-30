Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
MYBF opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67. Muncy Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile
