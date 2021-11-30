Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124,790 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,315,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.45. 275,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,466. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

