Namecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,166.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.10 million and approximately $9,166.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,808.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.01 or 0.00998143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00261960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032753 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

