Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.