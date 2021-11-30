Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NDAQ stock opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

