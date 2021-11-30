National Bankshares Begins Coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

AHOTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

