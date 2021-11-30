National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of National Research worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,503. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

