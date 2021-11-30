National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

